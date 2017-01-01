MARTIN is dead meat! See what his employee told CECIL MBARIRE ahead of August polls

...incumbent from power.





He begged the Runyenjes Member of Parliament to appoint him as her running mate for the Governor’s position.





Nthiga noted that having been at the helm of coordinating and supervising development projects in the sub-county, he was well aware of the projects being implemented by the County Government and the experience to take over.





He made the announcement at Kirima Village, where he told locals that it was important for him to be in the next Government by all means.





