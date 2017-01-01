MARTHA KARUA rejects UHURU’s offer and shocks everyone - I will not lick anyone’s boot

Sunday January 22, 2017 - NARC Kenya party leader, Martha Karua, has rejected calls by Jubilee supporters in Kirinyaga County to drop her ambitions to run for Governor in favour of former Devolution Cabinet Secretary, Anne Waiguru.





Mt. Kenya Jubilee Youth Caucus had asked Karua to step down in favour of Waiguru in the gubernatorial race and instead run for the Senatorial seat.





However, an infuriated Karua rejected Jubilee’s offer, saying she is...



