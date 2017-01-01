Married SHARON narrates how she has been having raw S£X with a clande, “Ukimwi is real”.

The Kenyan DAILY POST , 11:46

Monday, 23 January 2017 - Even with the current high prevalence of h!v, some reckless married women are still having r@w s3x with clandes.

This shameless lady called Sharon narrated how she has been having s3x with a clande without protection behind her husband’s back.

Sharon is a s3xually starved idiot who might infect her husband because of love for s3x.

See what she posted on a popular gossip group in the next page.

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno