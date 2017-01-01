Marriage counselor salivates on a woman’s juicy derriere as husband watched (VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Lifestyle, Videos 15:23
Monday, January 30, 2017 - This couple went to seek services of a marriage counselor and things went south pretty fast.
The wife complained that the husband is ever busy to the extent that she doesn’t get her conjugal rights.
The randy counselor started getting touchy while salivating on the lady’s juicy behind in the pretext of showing the clueless husband how to treat a lady.
Watch the video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.