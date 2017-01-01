Marketing Manager Job in Kenya

Marketing Manager Job in KenyaJobs and Careers 03:06
Marketing Manager
Job Description:Marketing managers are responsible for developing, implementing and executing strategic marketing plans for an entire organization (or lines of business and brands within an organization) in order to attract potential customers and retain existing ones.
Their day-to-day task will include managing and coordinating marketing and creative staff, leading market research efforts to uncover the viability of current and existing products / services, and liaising with media organizations and advertising agencies.
Market Analysis
- Researches, analyses
and monitors financial, technological and demographic factors to
capitalize on market opportunities and minimize effects of competitive
activity.
- Develops and
recommends distribution channel development programs.
- Develops and
recommends product positioning, packaging, and pricing strategy to produce
the highest positive long-term profit and market share.
- Analyzes and defines
the market for product growth within the specific segments.
- Maintains a served
market analysis defining the total market, company market share,
competitor market share and available market share by product market
- Contracts or
personally performs select market studies or voice of the customer
interviews.
- Provides data to
prepare, update and control forecasts covering projected new business
sales, proposal activity costs, and investment requirements by program
New Product/Service Development
- Researches, analyzes
and monitors financial, technological and demographic factors to capitalize
on market opportunity and minimize effects of competitive activity.
- Establish a list of
potential customers.
- Develops and
recommends product positioning, packaging and pricing strategy to produce
the highest possible long-term profit and market share.
Marketing and Business Planning
- Develops marketing
plans that effectively execute the New Product Development.
- Develops and
executes online marketing plans, commerce strategy and programs, including
web site development and utilization
Business Development Planning
- Participates in
business process modeling sessions, providing data and insights into
market need and customer expectations.
- Collaborate with
finance and engineering to evaluate project performance and to recommend
refinements and improvements of all components of proposal.
- Draft the narrative
that ties the project components together and package and assist in
presenting the proposal to the executive team.
Skills Set
- Intimate
understanding of traditional and emerging marketing channels
- Excellent
communication skills
- Ability to think
creatively and innovatively
- Budget-management
skills and proficiency
- Professional
judgment and discretion that comes from years of experience in the field
- Analytical skills to
forecast and identify trends and challenges
- Familiarity with the
latest trends, technologies and methodologies in graphic design, web
design, production, etc.
Qualifications & Experience
- Bachelors degree in
Marketing from a recognized institution
- Advanced Certificate
and Postgraduate Diploma in Marketing desirable.
- Experience in all
aspects of developing and managing marketing strategies.
- Relevant product and
industry knowledge for a minimum of 3 years.
- Technical marketing
skills
- Commitment.
- Excellent
communication and inter personal skills.
- Quality oriented.
- Honest.
- Hardworking.
How to Apply
Applicants to submit their applications which should include a 1 page cover letter and CV only stating their qualifications and suitability.
Applications to be sent to hr@leansolutions.co.ke
Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted