Marketing Manager Job in Kenya

Lean Energy Solutions Ltd.
 
Marketing Manager

Job Description:Marketing managers are responsible for developing, implementing and executing strategic marketing plans for an entire organization (or lines of business and brands within an organization) in order to attract potential customers and retain existing ones.

Their day-to-day task will include managing and coordinating marketing and creative staff, leading market research efforts to uncover the viability of current and existing products / services, and liaising with media organizations and advertising agencies. 
Market Analysis
  • Researches, analyses and monitors financial, technological and demographic factors to capitalize on market opportunities and minimize effects of competitive activity.
  • Develops and recommends distribution channel development programs.
  • Develops and recommends product positioning, packaging, and pricing strategy to produce the highest positive long-term profit and market share.
  • Analyzes and defines the market for product growth within the specific segments.
  • Maintains a served market analysis defining the total market, company market share, competitor market share and available market share by product market
  • Contracts or personally performs select market studies or voice of the customer interviews.
  • Provides data to prepare, update and control forecasts covering projected new business sales, proposal activity costs, and investment requirements by program
New Product/Service Development
  • Researches, analyzes and monitors financial, technological and demographic factors to capitalize on market opportunity and minimize effects of competitive activity.
  • Establish a list of potential customers.
  • Develops and recommends product positioning, packaging and pricing strategy to produce the highest possible long-term profit and market share.
Marketing and Business Planning
  • Develops marketing plans that effectively execute the New Product Development.
  • Develops and executes online marketing plans, commerce strategy and programs, including web site development and utilization
Business Development Planning
  • Participates in business process modeling sessions, providing data and insights into market need and customer expectations.
  • Collaborate with finance and engineering to evaluate project performance and to recommend refinements and improvements of all components of proposal.
  • Draft the narrative that ties the project components together and package and assist in presenting the proposal to the executive team.
Skills Set
  • Intimate understanding of traditional and emerging marketing channels
  • Excellent communication skills
  • Ability to think creatively and innovatively
  • Budget-management skills and proficiency
  • Professional judgment and discretion that comes from years of experience in the field
  • Analytical skills to forecast and identify trends and challenges
  • Familiarity with the latest trends, technologies and methodologies in graphic design, web design, production, etc.
Qualifications & Experience
  • Bachelors degree in Marketing from a recognized institution
  • Advanced Certificate and Postgraduate Diploma in Marketing desirable.
  • Experience in all aspects of developing and managing marketing strategies.
  • Relevant product and industry knowledge for a minimum of 3 years.
  • Technical marketing skills
  • Commitment.
  • Excellent communication and inter personal skills.
  • Quality oriented.
  • Honest.
  • Hardworking.
How to Apply

Applicants to submit their applications which should include a 1 page cover letter and CV only stating their qualifications and suitability. 

Applications to be sent to hr@leansolutions.co.ke

Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

   

