Marketing Executive Job in Kenya

MWC is a Human Resource Consultancy firm that provides top notch human capital solutions.





We are hiring for the Marketing Executive position for our client.





Salary: 30K - 40K, plus commission





The incumbent will specifically be responsible for the following:

Accomplishes marketing and sales objectives by planning, developing, implementing, and evaluating advertising, merchandising, and trade promotion programs; developing field sales action plans.

Identifies marketing opportunities by identifying consumer requirements; defining market, competitor's share, and competitor's strengths and weaknesses; forecasting projected business; establishing targeted market share.

Improves product marketability and profitability by researching, identifying, and capitalizing on market opportunities; improving product packaging; coordinating new product development.

Sustains rapport with key accounts by making periodic visits; exploring specific needs; anticipating new opportunities.

Provides information by collecting, analyzing, and summarizing data and trends.

Accomplishes marketing and organization mission by completing related results as needed.

Qualifications and Experience

Business or marketing-related degree or equivalent professional qualification

Experience in all aspects of developing and managing marketing strategies

Technical marketing skills

Proven experience in customer and market research

Relevant product and industry knowledge

Experience with relevant software applications

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Formal presentation skills

Persuasiveness and creativity



Qualified and interested candidates should send their updated CVs to headhunt@mwconsulting.co.ke

The subject of the email should clearly read Marketing Executive.





Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted