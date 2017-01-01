Marketing Executive Job in Kenya

MWC is a Human Resource Consultancy firm that provides top notch human capital solutions. 

We are hiring for the Marketing Executive position for our client.  

Salary: 30K - 40K, plus commission

The incumbent will specifically be responsible for the following:
  • Accomplishes marketing and sales objectives by planning, developing, implementing, and evaluating advertising, merchandising, and trade promotion programs; developing field sales action plans.
  • Identifies marketing opportunities by identifying consumer requirements; defining market, competitor's share, and competitor's strengths and weaknesses; forecasting projected business; establishing targeted market share.
  • Improves product marketability and profitability by researching, identifying, and capitalizing on market opportunities; improving product packaging; coordinating new product development.
  • Sustains rapport with key accounts by making periodic visits; exploring specific needs; anticipating new opportunities.
  • Provides information by collecting, analyzing, and summarizing data and trends.
  • Accomplishes marketing and organization mission by completing related results as needed.
Qualifications and Experience
  • Business or marketing-related degree or equivalent professional qualification
  • Experience in all aspects of developing and managing marketing strategies
  • Technical marketing skills
  • Proven experience in customer and market research
  • Relevant product and industry knowledge
  • Experience with relevant software applications
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills
  • Formal presentation skills
  • Persuasiveness and creativity
Qualified and interested candidates should send their updated CVs toheadhunt@mwconsulting.co.ke. 
 
The subject of the email should clearly read Marketing Executive. 

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

   

