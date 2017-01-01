Marketing Executive Job in Kenya

Marketing Executive Job in KenyaJobs and Careers 03:07
We are hiring for the Marketing Executive position for our client.
Salary: 30K - 40K, plus commission
The incumbent will specifically be responsible for the following:
- Accomplishes
marketing and sales objectives by planning, developing, implementing, and
evaluating advertising, merchandising, and trade promotion programs;
developing field sales action plans.
- Identifies marketing
opportunities by identifying consumer requirements; defining market,
competitor's share, and competitor's strengths and weaknesses; forecasting
projected business; establishing targeted market share.
- Improves product
marketability and profitability by researching, identifying, and
capitalizing on market opportunities; improving product packaging;
coordinating new product development.
- Sustains rapport
with key accounts by making periodic visits; exploring specific needs;
anticipating new opportunities.
- Provides information
by collecting, analyzing, and summarizing data and trends.
- Accomplishes
marketing and organization mission by completing related results as
needed.
Qualifications and Experience
- Business or
marketing-related degree or equivalent professional qualification
- Experience in all
aspects of developing and managing marketing strategies
- Technical marketing
skills
- Proven experience in
customer and market research
- Relevant product and
industry knowledge
- Experience with
relevant software applications
- Excellent written
and verbal communication skills
- Formal presentation
skills
- Persuasiveness and
creativity
Qualified and interested candidates should send their updated CVs toheadhunt@mwconsulting.co.ke.
The subject of the email should clearly read Marketing Executive.