MARK TOO was killed by ‘poachers of men’ like those who killed JACOB JUMA over this

Wednesday January 4, 2016 - An Eldoret based lawyer, Simon Lilan, has said former nominated MP, Mark Too, was assassinated because of political reasons.





Addressing the press in Eldoret on Tuesday , Lilan said claimed Too was killed for political reasons and his vast wealth.





Lilan added that a plot had been hatched to cover up the killing and that Too’s body was to be taken to the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital morgue but the..



