MARAGA tells RAILA ODINGA what to do if he loses to UHURU again in 2017! I will help you

MARAGA tells RAILA ODINGA what to do if he loses to UHURU again in 2017! I will help youNews 05:42
Tuesday January 10, 2017 - Chief Justice David Maraga has exuded confidence that the Judiciary is ready to handle election disputes from the August General Elections.
Speaking yesterday, Maraga, who is also the President of the Supreme Court told former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and all those who will lose not to go to the streets or cause violence but seek justice in the courts.
He noted that he...
Page 1 2