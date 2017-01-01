MARAGA now tells UHURU the painful truth that he doesn’t want to hear - Don’t blame me

...State institutions using the Judiciary as a scapegoat to explain their shortcomings is over.





Maraga noted that some institutions charged with fighting corruption present cases which are designed to fail only to blame the Judiciary when they don’t succeed.





“If sufficient evidence is adduced, we shall convict irrespective of accused person’s status in society.”





“If no credible evidence is adduced, we shall acquit and in either case we shall make the ground for our decision clear to the public so that we are not blamed,” stated Maraga.





