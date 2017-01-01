Manufacturing Programme Coordinator Job in Nairobi

Duma Works is recruiting a Manufacturing Programme Coordinator in Nairobi for Generation Kenya.





Generation is a global youth employment programme that helps provide young adults the opportunity to build successful careers and change their life trajectories.

In Kenya, they have successfully launched three training programmes: Financial Services Sales, Retail and Restaurant Services and Consumer Goods Distribution.

They are seeking a talented program coordinator interested in contracting for a full-time role to lead the roll-out of the apparel manufacturing programme training sewing machine operators (SMO’S).

The Manufacturing Programme Coordinator will report to the Generation Kenya Operations Manager.

The Programme Coordinator will be responsible for end to end delivery of manufacturing cohorts:

· Mobilisation of candidates.

· Training of delivery partner staff in Generation methodology.

· Preparation of new training centres.

· Quality assurance.

· Managing relationships with employer partners during training and after placement.

· Post-graduation support of candidates.

· Overall coordination of the programme.

Responsibilities

Managing Partners

· Being primary point of contact between Generation Kenya and delivery partners, students and employers.

· Collecting industry requirements and communicating employer outlooks, while generating placement prior to start of cohort.

· Understanding various job roles of sewing machine operators and competencies associated with them

· Building and maintaining relationships with employer partners, including prospecting and onboarding of new companies

· Ensuring that all regulatory requirements and funder demands are met at the centre and student level

· Monitoring performance of delivery partner and students during bootcamp and after placement.

Programme Coordination

· Preparing training centres by ensuring the readiness of all classroom materials (e.g. computers, chairs, boards), utilities (e.g. electricity, internet, toilets), signage, materials for field exercises (e.g. water, detergent), etc. before the start of each program.

· Training/management of centre staff – ensuring staff (coaches, teaching assistants) are prepared before program begins, assisting them in solving problems, organising weekly staff meetings, ensuring compliance with Generation’s monitoring tools and processes.

· Overseeing the planning and execution of youth mobilisation and screening, from supervising use of different mobilization platforms (print, social media, community mobilizers), to ensuring quality execution of screening process (information sessions, literacy/numeracy tests, 1:1 interviews, and registration).

· Coordinating logistics of day-to-day running of programs, including distribution of programme schedule and materials to instructors and students, support of field exercise logistics, supervision of use of grading tools (scorecard and assistance tracker), etc.

· Scheduling and managing employer presentations for candidates, organizing employer interview days, and coordinating with employers once job placements have been made

· Maintaining database with student information and programme records before and after placement, ensuring candidate performance follow-up and maintaining contact with all alumni

· Solving for consistent programme and process improvement.

Continuous Improvement

· Collecting, synthesizing and responding to feedback on the programme and the curriculum from students and employers.

· Problem-solving on updates to curriculum and operational improvements.

Skills/Mindsets Required

· Availability to travel.

· Bachelor’s degree.

· 3-5 years of direct supervisory management experience.

· Experience preparing youth for employment.

· Able to lead interactions and meetings with employers

· Experience in apparel/garment manufacturing with understanding of working on the factory floor.

· “Do-er” mind-set, with a passion for the start-up environment, fast changing priorities and achieving challenging goals

· Well-developed sense of attention to detail

· Interest in working in a fast growing organization and being an integral part of aggressive scale

· A positive, solutions-oriented attitude, drive for excellence, and ability to be a team player.

Apply

Cover Letter and detailed CV are to be sent by email to apply@dumaworks.com marking the subject as “2645”, Your Full name & Phone number e.g. 2645 Barack Obama, +2547xxxxxxxx. If you don’t follow these instructions, your application will not go through.

Deadline for receiving applications: 3rd February 2017

N.B.* You will receive a confirmation email and an alert to take a basic screening test over SMS or online. The email with the test may not arrive immediately. Please be patient. The email/SMS test will typically be 5-8 questions to help us understand your background. Regular SMS rates apply to the test. If you have any issues with the process, please reach out to +254702093793.