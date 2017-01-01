Man who hung onto RAILA ODINGA’s helicopter in Meru makes shocking claim (VIDEO)

Monday, January 30, 2017 - The man who dangerously clung onto a helicopter carrying CORD leader, Raila Odinga, in Meru on Thursday has broken his silence.





Julius Mwithalii Kiyuki, 28, who is currently being held at the CID post in Igembe South, says he’s jobless and wanted the former Prime Minister to give him a job.





Speaking to reporters, the first born in a family of six said: “I am a die-hard supporter of Raila Odinga and I did not want him to leave me behind. Actually, I wanted a job from him.



" Initially, I wanted to be Raila’s chief campaigner in Meru region, but now I am open to any job, including being his farmhand. Had the pilot not dropped me at Athimba Primary School, I would have reached Raila’s destination,”





Watch the video below.



