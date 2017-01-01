Man cancels wedding after catching his wife having S£X with his friend in a toilet.

The Kenyan DAILY POST 11:17

Thursday, 05 January 2017 - A man has cancelled his wedding after he caught his fiancée and wife to be being b@ng3d by his best friend in a toilet about a week ago.

The poor man ranted and said that he doesn’t want anything to do with his fiancé after catching her red handed being b@ng3d by his friend.

This is what the man posted.

This is the worst thing that can happen to a man.

You waste your time dating a lady only to catch her having s3x with a friend before your wedding.

