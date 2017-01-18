Male Recruitment Intern Opportunity in Nairobi

Title: Recruitment Intern – Male

Industry: Service

Location: Nairobi

Monthly Allowance will be provided

Are you passionate, organized, and keen to detail with a learning attitude?

Would you like be part of a young dynamic team?

Then we are looking for you.

The intern will be tasked with shortlisting candidate profiles and work closely with the recruiting manager to find the best candidates.

Responsibilities

· Short listing suitable candidates based on provided job description

· Assist the Recruitment manager with scheduling and coordinating interviews

· Understand all HR processes and continually seek opportunities for improvement.

· Report writing and report generation

Qualifications

· Bachelor’s degree / Higher diploma in Human Resource

· At least 6 months internship experience in a fast paced professional office setting

· Good Communication skills with an outgoing personality

· Personal integrity and ability to maintain confidentiality

· Fast to understand concepts with keen attention to detail and willingness to learn

· Ability to multi-task and get things done to completion

· Excellent planning and organizational skills

· Strictly male applicants only and not currently attending school.

How to Apply:

recruitment@corporatestaffing.co.ke before Wednesday 18th January 2017. If you are up to the challenge, please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (HR INTERN) tobefore Wednesday 18th January 2017.

Kindly indicate current/last allowance on your CV.

N.B: We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.

Only candidates short-listed for interview will be contacted