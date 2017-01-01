MADNESS! Self anointed prophetess seriously grinding on his husband in church (VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Lifestyle, Videos 09:01
Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - This video of a self anointed Nigerian prophetess, Mary Olubori, getting wild and grinding on a man thought to be her husband in church will leave you speechless.
While this is meant to be a worship session, one cannot tell it apart from a club with the kind of dancing.
At one point, the so called prophetess got carried away and pushed her husband backwards and nearly knocked over a young boy.
Watch the madness below.
