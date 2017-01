M&E / Information Officers Jobs in Kenya

Conflict Security and Stability Fund (CSSF) has awarded DAI a contract to implement Building Resilience in Civil Society (BRICS) project in a grant mechanism designed to develop capacity of civil society organizations (CSOs) – nongovernmental organizations (NGOs), community based organizations (CBOs) and faith based organizations (FBOs) – to respond to threats of extremism locally while working closely with national and regional agencies; and encourages cooperation between state and non-state actors to build resilience.