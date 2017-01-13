M&E / Information Officers Jobs in Kenya

Development Alternative Inc (DAI)





Seeking: M&E / Information Officers





2 Positions



Duration : Contract will run through 31st March, 2017 with a possibility of extension)



DAI works on the frontlines of international development, transforming ideas into action - action into impact committed to shaping a more livable world.





We tackle essential social and economic development problems caused by inefficient markets, ineffective governance, and instability.





We work with a wide range of clients, including national and local governments, bilateral and multilateral donors, private corporations, and philanthropies.



Conflict Security and Stability Fund (CSSF) has awarded DAI a contract to implement Building Resilience in Civil Society (BRICS) project in a grant mechanism designed to develop capacity of civil society organizations (CSOs) – nongovernmental organizations (NGOs), community based organizations (CBOs) and faith based organizations (FBOs) – to respond to threats of extremism locally while working closely with national and regional agencies; and encourages cooperation between state and non-state actors to build resilience.



Scope of Work: M&E Officers will directly to report to the M&E Manager while making contributions to the M&E Plan for entire project.





They will be responsible for mapping out M&E work-plans for each grant and support collection, verification, and analysis of grantee data.





M&E officers will coordinate efforts of interns to spot check, take photos, conduct interviews, verify data, and other assignments related to monitoring and evaluation.





M&E officers will also support the M&E Manager as the interface between the research partners and DAI.





This position will be based in Nairobi with frequent travel to field offices.





The successful candidates will:

Work with the research and implementing partners to ensure the delivery of robust internal and external communication plans that profile existing learning products and promote sharing of capacity building and knowledge across regions;

Support M&E Manager on manage, scope and research partner identification to meet objectives of the knowledge and innovation requirement of the projects;

Work with M&E Manager to develop and manage systems to record data on building resilience, learning activities and contextualization of, systems; tools and templates to ensure effective monitoring and measurement of project results;

Work with M&E Manager and operations team to document and report vital internal learning on DAI|BRICS operations, setting up and utilizing platforms and mechanisms that allow for regular input/feedback.

Key Roles and Responsibilities

Provide support at the design stage for setting up theories of change/logframes with defined indicators to facilitate the monitoring and evaluation at the later stages;

Provide evaluation feedback into policy/project/program design, including comments on various documents and regularly monitor project risks.

Implement quality assurance and monitoring systems to enable innovative ways of monitoring that meet contextual requirements (remote/third party monitoring);

Establish a mechanism for data collection tools (quantitative and qualitative) and reporting to ensure all monitoring requirements are met, including field monitoring

Provide technical support to the programme and M&E teams among partners on ways to improve M&E related components and activities;

Support results-oriented M&E trainings (including quantitative and qualitative data collection methods) across the region and for partners where relevant;

Defining and/or creating data listings, summary table validation, data specifications and/or process data transfers in preparation for statistical review and audit;

Design, implement, and otherwise support routine project monitoring activities.

Assist in project design and proposal writing.

Facilitate the work of external M&E and research consultants.

Provide support to internal and external assessments, identify needs, impacts of interventions and shocks, and to support the CVE coordination;

Engage in advocacy and humanitarian coordination on behalf of AVSI in South Sudan.

Complete all other duties as assigned by the supervisor.

Qualifications:

University degree in Economics, Statistics, communication, computer, Monitoring and Evaluation or its equivalent;

At least 3 years of experience in M&E system management, qualitative and quantitative study or program management.

Proficient knowledge of the standard IT software including Microsoft Office such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Access, among others;

Proficient knowledge of at least one statistical analysis program such as SPSS, Epi Info;

Excellent qualitative and quantitative analytical capacities in the socio-economic and political field;

Proficient knowledge of English (written and oral). Kiswahili and any other local languages is a plus;

At least 2 years of experience in development/conflict and security or Humanitarian context; and

Ability to coordinate with field teams among partners and conduct spot checks.

Do you have the above qualifications and skills?





Please send





(1) a CV,

(2) Cover letter and

(3) three professional references









Closing date: Friday, 13 January 2017.





Please note only short listed candidates will be contacted.





Please indicate the subject for the position you are applying for.