LUO socialite, BRIDGET ACHIENG, takes them off for Kenyan men, Look at “Nyash” (PHOTOs).Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama 04:26
Tuesday, 03 January 2017 - Curvaceous Luo socialite, Bridget Achieng, has shared steamy photos showing off her hippy body while enjoying a cool breeze at the luxurious English Point Marina in Mombasa.
The struggling socialite, who used chemicals to enlarge her hips and b@@ty, rocked a swimsuit and left little to one’s imagination.
Although her b@@ty and hips are fake, men couldn’t help but salivate on those goodies.
See the juicy photos she shared in the next page
Page 1 2