LUO man blasts S£XY KIKUYU LADY after she demanded bus fare for a date and never showed up.

Saturday, 14, January 2017 - An infuriated man from the Luo community has blasted Ann Wanjiku aka Babygirl, a s3xy Kikuyu lady who conned his friend Stephen Onyango Sh 4,000.





Onyango met Wanjiku via social media and after salivating on her mouth-watering photos, he asked her for a date.





Wanjiku demanded that he sends bus fare to enable her travel to Busia so that she can meet Onyango but never showed up.





Perhaps Wanjiku was using a pseudo account to con foolish Onyango.





This should be a lesson to those men who send ladies money online asking for dates.





This is how she was exposed





ONLINE DATING GONE SOUR 😥 😥



Ann Wanjiku a.k.a Babygirl, kindly return Stephen Onyango his "fare". You can not reap where you never sow. The poor man is in a desperate situation at this " Njaanuary" after sending you 4K to enable your travel expense from Nanyuki to Busia where he lives.





Your phone has gone silent for now one week (read mteja hapatikani). You can not take advantage of your humongous "assets" and light skin to…



