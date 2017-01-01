LUO elders say it is only RAILA ODINGA who can beat UHURU, the others are lazy jokers!

Friday January 13, 2017 - Luo community elders have asked the opposition leaders to remain united in order to remove Jubilee from power in August elections.





Speaking in Kisumu on Thursday, the elders led by chairman of the council, Willis Otondi , said CORD leader, Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka, Moses Wetangula and Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, must remain united if they want to remove Jubilee from power.





Otondi also urged the opposition leaders to rally behind Mr Odinga saying he was the best placed candidate to remove President Uhuru Kenyatta from power.





“We are happy with the coming together of our leaders and do appeal to them with humility to give Mr Odinga a chance. Our leaders must now push for mass voter registration of their supporters when the exercise kicks off next week,” Otondi said.





Otondi said Raila is the most experienced leader in CORD and he is also the most popular candidate to fly the opposition presidential flag.





The Kenyan DAILY POST