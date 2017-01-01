Like RUTO in Western Kenya, RAILA heckled in Mombasa – We are tired of your nonsense!

Thursday January 26, 2017 - CORD leader, Raila Odinga was embarrassed on Wednesday after a group of rowdy youth stormed his rally in Changamwe protesting over ODM’s leadership.





The over 100 youths who were singing Jubilee songs and praising Uhuru stormed the rally and interrupted Raila Odinga’s speech almost three times.





Efforts by Raila Odinga to calm them down were fruitless and they started insulting him by calling him the Lord of Poverty.





It took the intervention of Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, who ordered his security men to evict the goons from the meeting.





Raila’s heckling incident comes a day after rowdy ODM goons disrupted Deputy President William Ruto‘s tour of Bungoma County .





The youths who were singing ODM songs forced Ruto to change his route to Kanduyi after they barricaded the road.





However, Ruto successfully managed to address residents of Kanduyi after intervention by police.





The Kenyan DAILY POST