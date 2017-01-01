Like MOI, the retired President, MUTUNGA to earn 1.25m per month for the rest of his life

Tuesday January 3, 2016 - Former Chief Justice, Dr Willy Mutunga, will be earning a cool Sh 1.25 million per month if a Bill proposed by Leader of Majority in Parliament, Aden Duale, is passed by Parliament.





According to the proposed Bill, Mutunga will join a small club that includes former Presidents — Daniel arap Moi and Mwai Kibaki — who take home more than Sh1 million monthly.





Other than Sh 1.25 million per month, Mutunga will...



