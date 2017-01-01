Like MOI, the retired President, MUTUNGA to earn 1.25m per month for the rest of his life

...also receive a saloon car and a four-wheel drive vehicle, both of which will come with drivers.





He will also get fuel allowance equivalent to 15 per cent of the monthly pay of the serving CJ.





The vehicles will be replaced after every four years.





Taxpayers will also cater for maintenance of the vehicles at dealerships besides offering Dr Mutunga the following:-





one personal assistant





one secretary





one housekeeper





one senior support staff





one gardener





one cleaner at the State’s expense.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



