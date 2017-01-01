Like MOI, the retired President, MUTUNGA to earn 1.25m per month for the rest of his life

Like MOI, the retired President, MUTUNGA to earn 1.25m per month for the rest of his life00:00
...also receive a saloon car and a four-wheel drive vehicle, both of which will come with drivers.
He will also get fuel allowance equivalent to 15 per cent of the monthly pay of the serving CJ.
The vehicles will be replaced after every four years.
Taxpayers will also cater for maintenance of the vehicles at dealerships besides offering Dr Mutunga the following:-
one personal assistant
one secretary
one housekeeper
one senior support staff
one gardener
one cleaner at the State’s expense.
