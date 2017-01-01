LIFE HACK! How to make fire using lemon, nails, and a wire (Watch VIDEO)

Sunday, January 1, 2017 - This smart trick may come handy for those who love adventure especially camping.





If you have a lemon, nails and a copper wire, you can easily make camp fire in case you didn’t remember to carry a lighter.





This is basically how batteries generate electricity.





When two electrodes (each a different kind of metal) are placed in a liquid electrolyte and connected by a conductive material, they generate electricity. Lemon juice is a good electrolyte, which makes the tangy fruit a perfect fire starter.





Watch the short clip below.







