Let’s f** for the last time before your wedding - Leaked txts of AISHA and ex-lover leaked online.

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 03:40

Thursday, 19 January 2017 - Ladies, why can’t you just remain faithful to your spouse or remain single if at all you are not ready to be in a committed relationship?

Texts of Aisha and her ex-lover have leaked online and left many people speechless.

Aisha is about to get married but she is still spreading her legs to ex-lovers.

In the leaked texts, she is seen promising an ex-lover s3x before her wedding.

However, she wants him to eat the goodies from behind so that she...

