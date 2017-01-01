LADY from Coast with killer hips takes them off and makes men salivate like dogs (PHOTOs).

The Kenyan DAILY POST 10:49

Tuesday, 03 January 2017 - A curvaceous beauty from Coast with killer hips has taken them off for Kenyan men and showed off her curvy body that no normal man can resist unless you are a g@y.


This well endowed lady with a flawless figure makes fading socialite Risper Faith who has cellulite all over her body look like a chokora.

She is the perfect definition of a s3x goddess.

Enjoy her juicy assets in the photos in the next page

Page 1 2 3

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno