LADIES make men salivate like dogs after doing the A$$ Challenge led by AKINYI (PHOTOs)

Saturday, 21 January 2017 - There was an a$$ challenge in Kilimani Mums and well endowed ladies flaunted their big behinds to out-do each other.





Kikuyu ladies were watching from far as Luo ladies who can gerrit dropped it like it’s hot.





Here are photos of some of the ladies who made men go nuts in the a$$ challenge.





The first lady is called Akinyi and she can really gerrit.





See her in the next page