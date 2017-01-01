LADIES, if your lover introduces you to his friends like this, you’re a side chic (VIDEO)

Tuesday, January 17, 2017 - Ladies, you can actually tell if you are the main chic or just a side chic from the way your lover introduces you to his friends.

If he fumbles and suddenly starts to stammer while introducing you to his pals, do yourself a favour and run because you are just a side chic.


These guys could not have put it better the humor notwithstanding.

Watch the video below.

The LINK>>>>
 
