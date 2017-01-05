Ksh 10 million jackpot winner weds Kenya’s hottest athlete, MERCY CHERONO (PHOTOs)

Thursday, January 5, 2017 - Mercy Cherono, arguably Kenya’s hottest athlete is taken.





The reigning 5000m Commonwealth champion confirmed her engagement to businessman, Edmond Ng’etich, who recently won a cool Ksh 10m jackpot in sports betting.





The lavish ceremony was graced by her fellow athletes including Janeth Jepkosgei aka Eldoret Express and former double 800m World Champion, Eunice Sum.





The 26-year old posted a short statement saying:





It was my special day. I thank my love Edmond, planning committee, parents, friends, athletics family and everyone who took a step to make it successful. I give praise to God.





