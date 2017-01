Thursday, 26 January 2017 - There’s something s3xy about Swahili ladies. - There’s something s3xy about Swahili ladies.





They know how to tease men with their seductive dance moves.





Baikoko is the most popular dance move among Swahili ladies and this lady nailed it.





She whined her tiny waist like Rihanna, making men go bonkers.





This is a must watch video.





Click play and enjoy.