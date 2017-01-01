KINGI also regrets insulting UHURU in public - See what happened to his friend, the Speaker

Tuesday January 10, 2017 - Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi could be regretting disrespecting President Uhuru Kenyatta in public last week.





After his security detail was withdrawn by the State alongside that of his Mombasa counterpart, Ali Hassan Joho, over their diarrhoea against the President in regard to development projects at the Coast, the Jubilee Government has turned on their friends.





This is after Kilifi Speaker, Jimmy Kahindi, who is a close friend of Kingi, had his....



