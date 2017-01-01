Kind-hearted man surprises waiter having bad day with Ksh 30,000 tip (VIDEO)

Friday, January 13, 2017 - This heart-warming video will restore your faith in humanity.





This guy with a golden heart was at dinner with his family when he noticed that their waiter seemed to be having a bad day and decided to encourage him.





When the waiter came back to the table he asked him his name and how his day was going.





The waiter said his name was Johnny and admitted that his day had been “kinda rough.”





He went on to surprise him with cool $300 and encouraged him to keep being nice.





“Keep being who you are, keep being nice, don’t let people frustrate you, because people are not nice, and this family – the Green family – wants to bless you. Merry Christmas,” he told the young man who was now in tears.





Watch the video below.



