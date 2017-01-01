KIMINDIRI samples a mzungu LADY after bedding 0ver 500 Kenyan LADIES (PHOTOs).

Monday, 23 January 2017 - Nairobi’s King of Mafisi, Kimindiri, who confessed that he has had s3x with over 500 Kenyan ladies, has now gone international to sample more hot ladies.





He shared photos goofing around with a mzungu who was keeping him busy over the weekend.





One of the photos shows the mzungu lady lying in bed half-n@k3d ready for the action.





This fisi has now gone international.





See photos in the next page



