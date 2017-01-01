KIKUYU elders threaten not to vote for UHURU or WAIGURU in August polls and this is why

Tuesday January 3, 2017 - Kikuyu elders have threatened not to vote for any corrupt leader in the next General Election scheduled for August 8th.





Led by Kikuyu Council of Elders Chairman, Wachira Kiago, the elders said they will not support any aspirants implicated in corruption in the August polls, even if it is President Uhuru Kenyatta.





The elders who were speaking during the council’s end-of-the-year prayers at General Kassam Njogu Stadium in Kirinyaga, targeted particularly former Devolution Cabinet Secretary, Anne Waiguru, who...



