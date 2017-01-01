KIKUYU elders tell SK MACHARIA to apologise or receive a major curse from the community.

Friday January 6, 2017 - A section of Kikuyu community elders have asked media mogul, SK Macharia, to apologise to the community for lying to the country that ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, won the 2007 polls.





Appearing before the Senate’s Justice and Legal Affairs Committee on Tuesday , Macharia, who is the owner and chairman of Royal Media Services, claimed that Raila Odinga won the 2007 General Elections but former President Mwai Kibaki and the Mt Kenya mafias rigged his victory.





Following his..



