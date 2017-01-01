KIKUYU elders tell SK MACHARIA to apologise or receive a major curse from the community.

...claims, the elders led by Council chairman, Wachira Kago, have now asked Macharia to apologise or receive a big curse.





“He should apologise to the community and Kenyans in general,” said Wachira.





Kago said the country is headed for an election and no one should be allowed to open wounds of political differences.





Macharia, who is going broke, has an also received condemnation from Jubilee MPs who accused him of being used by Raila Odinga to cause bloodshed in 2017.





