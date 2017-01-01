KIKUYU elders incite UHURU to ignore RAILA and flush report in the toilet – It is of no use

Tuesday January 3, 2017 - Elders from Mt. Kenya have opposed the implementation of the Truth, Justice and Reconciliation Commission (TJRC) report on historical injustices as demanded by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.





Speaking at General Kassam Stadium in Kirinyaga on Saturday , the elders urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to flush the TJRC report down the toilet because it is of no use to Kenyans anymore.





They also slammed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for putting pressure on the President to implement the TJRC report, saying if implemented, it will cause violence and plunge the country into anarchy.





The elders also...



