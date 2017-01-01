KIDERO says he is being targeted because he is a LUO and the chaos in Kayole prove his theory

Thursday January 26, 2017 - Nairobi Governor, Dr Evans Odhiambo Kidero, has said Jubilee wants to bundle him out of office not over development but because he is a Luo.





“Those people are attacking me because of my tribe. If I was on the other side, I wouldn’t have been criticized.”





“The other day I ask them if they want me to change my name to Kariuki if that will make them love me,” he said.





Kidero said he has launched many life changing projects and a number of them have been completed. But his opponents are still hellbent on criticizing his administration.





Kidero was speaking in Kayole after rowdy youths stopped the Governor’s entourage, carrying placards and chanting ‘No road No peace’.





In his defence, Kidero said the County Government has set aside She 600 million to build 9.4 km of road and six kilometers are complete.





“Someone cannot say that we have not worked,” he said.



