KIDERO chased away from Kayole like a dog! We don’t to hear ODM or RAILA ODINGA!

Thursday, January 26, 2017 - Nairobi Governor, Dr Evans Kidero, was forced t o flee from an irate mob in Kayole on Tuesday after he was heckled and booed by residents who accused him of being a thief and a conman.





The incident happened in Soweto where a mammoth crowd blocked his motorcade and told him to go back to City Hall because there has been no development in Kayole since the day he assumed power in 2013.





The residents also accused the corrupt Governor o f failing to deliver basic services to them even as he came to the region to seek re-election in 2017.





"I can see that no road no peace and that message has reached me and I assure you that the contractor is on the site,” Kidero told residents.





Kidero was forced to change his route from Kayole to Eastlands, Njiru, KCC Village and Mowlem area where he asked the people to register as voters as well as elect him come August.





Following the confrontation, Kidero promised that he will be sending a contractor to look into the bad situation of the roads in the region.





The Kenyan DAILY POST