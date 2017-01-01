KHALWALE says MUDAVADI is only a LUHYA spokesman but not a Presidential candidate.

Wednesday January 4, 2017 - Kakamega Senator, Boni Khalwale, has for the first spoken about the coronation of Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, as the Luhya community spokesman.





In a ceremony on Saturday at Bukhungu Stadium, Kakamega County, Mudavadi was unveiled as the Luhya community’s spokesman.





The move did not auger well with Khalwale and Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula, who started throwing tirades at Mudavadi and..



