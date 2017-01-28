Key Accounts Manager Job in Kenya

Key Accounts Manager Job in KenyaJobs and Careers 12:30
Our client, a leading Manufacturer in East and Central Africa is looking for a skilled Key Accounts Manager to oversee the relationships of the company with its most important clients.
The successful candidate will be responsible for obtaining and maintaining long term key customers by comprehending their requirements.
The ideal candidate will be apt in building strong relationships with strategic customers, identify needs and requirements to promote the company’s solutions and achieve mutual satisfaction and negotiate with the client to obtain a win-win solution for both parties.
The goal is to contribute in sustaining and growing our business to achieve long-term success.
Responsibilities:
- Develop trust
relationships with a portfolio of major clients to ensure to reduce
competition.
- Acquire a thorough
understanding of key customer needs and requirements.
- Expand the
relationships with existing customers by continuously proposing solutions
that meet their objectives
- Ensure the correct
products and services are delivered to customers in a timely manner
- Serve as the link of
communication between key customers and internal teams
- Resolve any issues
and problems faced by customers and deal with complaints to maintain trust
- Play an integral
part in generating new sales that will turn into long-lasting
relationships
- Prepare regular
reports of progress, forecasts, competitor activities, market share and
team to internal stakeholders
- Lead and manage a
team to achieve set sales targets
- Ensure branch level
orders, stocks, promotions, displays, marketing initiatives are in place
Qualifications:
- Proven experience as
key accounts manager within the FMCG industry.
- 30 to 40 years.
- Minimum 5 years
experience.
- Experience in sales
and providing solutions based on customer needs.
- Strong communication
and interpersonal skills.
- An aptitude in
building relationships with professionals of all organizational levels.
- Excellent
organizational skills.
- Ability in
problem-solving and negotiation.
- B.Sc/BA in business
administration, sales or relevant field.
Monthly gross salary: Ksh. 100,000 - 150,000/= (Approx. 1,000 - 1,500 USD) depending on skills and experience
Deadline: 28th January 2017
Applications:
To apply, please follow the link:
http://bit.ly/2i2GgKH
Summit Recruitment & Search,
Blixen Court, Karen Road,
Karen
We endeavour to make contact with all of our applicants, but unfortunately high volumes of applications make this unrealistic. If you do not hear from us within two weeks your application has not been successful on this occasion. This does not mean you will not be considered for future roles so please keep an eye on our job board and apply for positions that match your skills and experience.