Key Accounts Manager Job in Kenya

Key Accounts Manager - FMCG



Our client, a leading Manufacturer in East and Central Africa is looking for a skilled Key Accounts Manager to oversee the relationships of the company with its most important clients.





The successful candidate will be responsible for obtaining and maintaining long term key customers by comprehending their requirements.





The ideal candidate will be apt in building strong relationships with strategic customers, identify needs and requirements to promote the company’s solutions and achieve mutual satisfaction and negotiate with the client to obtain a win-win solution for both parties.



The goal is to contribute in sustaining and growing our business to achieve long-term success.



Responsibilities:

Develop trust relationships with a portfolio of major clients to ensure to reduce competition.

Acquire a thorough understanding of key customer needs and requirements.

Expand the relationships with existing customers by continuously proposing solutions that meet their objectives

Ensure the correct products and services are delivered to customers in a timely manner

Serve as the link of communication between key customers and internal teams

Resolve any issues and problems faced by customers and deal with complaints to maintain trust

Play an integral part in generating new sales that will turn into long-lasting relationships

Prepare regular reports of progress, forecasts, competitor activities, market share and team to internal stakeholders

Lead and manage a team to achieve set sales targets

Ensure branch level orders, stocks, promotions, displays, marketing initiatives are in place

Qualifications:

Proven experience as key accounts manager within the FMCG industry.

30 to 40 years.

Minimum 5 years experience.

Experience in sales and providing solutions based on customer needs.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills.

An aptitude in building relationships with professionals of all organizational levels.

Excellent organizational skills.

Ability in problem-solving and negotiation.

B.Sc/BA in business administration, sales or relevant field.

Monthly gross salary: Ksh. 100,000 - 150,000/= (Approx. 1,000 - 1,500 USD) depending on skills and experience



Deadline: 28th January 2017



Applications:



To apply, please follow the link:





http://bit.ly/2i2GgKH

Summit Recruitment & Search,

Blixen Court, Karen Road,

Karen



