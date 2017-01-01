KEVIN shares PHOTOs from his village to show the gap between rich and poor.

Such is life.

The other side one is feasting while one the other side one is starving.


In the picture, right in my village, there's a guy building a 'small' house for him and his family on a 1.5 acre piece of land; bordering him there is a grass thatched house which shelter's some widow (chi Jomo Aluora) and has almost half of the roof naked (without grass).

We can't all be equal, but we can do a little something for our neighbours who lack; but human beings are…

