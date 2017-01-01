Kenyan woman mourns her late daughter who was killed by her husband, She was too beautiful (PHOTOs)

Monday, 16 January 2017 - There’s this woman who has taken to social media to mourn her late daughter, Sharon, who was brutally murdered by her husband Salim Serem after a domestic disagreement.





She advised married women to walk out of abusive marriages instead of tolerating an abusive husband hoping that he will change.





If he hits you, just walk out of the marriage before things turn ugly.





This is how the woman mourned her late daughter who was killed by her husband.





“Whenever I compare my Late daughter's pictures before she me this Murderer SALIM SEREM...i wonder what did he do to her within a short Period they were together?

WHAT I CAN ADVISE PEOPLE...EVEN IF THE HOUSE YOU ARE LIVING ITS YOURS...PLEASE LEAVE THE VIOLENT ONE IN IT.





MY DAUGHTER SHARON WAS KILLED IN HER APPOINTMENT...I believe she stayed on because she expected SEREM to move out,knowing everything belonged to her.





Life can't be…



