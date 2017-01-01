Kenyan striker MICHAEL OLUNGA’s shock move to China sends twitter to a meltdown.

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - Kenyan striker Michael Olunga has completed a shock move to the newly promoted Chinese Super League outfit, Guizhou Zhicheng .





The 23-year old has been sold by Djurgården for a record deal 40 Million Kronars equivalent to Ksh 470 million.





Olunga spent one season with the Swedish side and finished as top scorer with 12 goals having joined from Gor Mahia.





Zhicheng made headlines last week after it was reported that they offered Chelsea striker Diego Costa a mind-boggling Ksh 3bn a year to lure him from Stamford Bridge.





However, his shock move has not gone down well with many Kenyans who reckon that he has sacrificed his career for the mega money being thrown around by Chinese clubs.





