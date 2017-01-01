Kenyan MEN, this is how you should treat your wife. Thank us later.

●Don’t shout at your wife when you are talking. It really hurts her. (Proverbs 15:1)





●Do not speak evil of her to anyone. Yo ur wife will become who you call her. (Gen. 2:19)





●Do not share her love or affection with another woman. It is called Adultery. (Matt. 5:28)





●Never compare your wife to another woman. If the other woman was good for you, God would have given her to you. (2 Cor. 10:12)



●Don’t ever allow her to beg you for s3x. She owns your body just as you own her body. (1 Cor. 7:5)



●Be gentle and accommodating. She has sacrificed so much to be with you. It hurts her deeply when you are hash and irritating. Be tender. (Eph. 4:2)



●Hide nothing from her. You are now one and she’s your helpmeet. Let there be no secret you are keeping from her. (Gen. 2:25)



●Do not make negative comment about her body. She risked her life and…



