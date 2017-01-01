Kenyan MEN, this is how you should treat your wife. Thank us later.

….beauty to carry your babies. She is a living soul not just flesh and blood.





●Do not let her body determine her worth. Cherish and appreciate her even till old age. (Eph. 5:29)





●Never shout at her in the public and in private. If you have an issue to sort with her, do it in the privacy of your room. (Matt. 1:19)





●Thank and appreciate her for taking good care of you, the kids and the house. It is a great sacrifice she is making. (1 The 5:18)





●All women cannot cook the same way; appreciate your wife’s food. It is not easy to cook three meals a day, 365 days a year for several years. (Pro. 31:14)





●Never place your siblings before her. She is your wife. She is one with you. She must come before your family. (Gen. 2:24)



●Invest seriously in her spiritual growth. Buy books, tapes and any material that will edify her and strengthen her walk with God. That’s the best thing you can do for her. (Eph. 5:26)





●Spend time with her to do Bible study and pray. (James 5:16)



●Make time to play with her and enjoy her company. Remember when you are dead, she’s gonna be by your grave but your friends may be too busy to attend your funeral.