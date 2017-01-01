Kenyan man beats teen his daughter to death after catching her in the act with a boyfriend.Editor's Choice, Featured Articles, Lifestyle 06:27
Friday, January 6, 2017 - A 42-year old man is currently being held at Adungosi Police Station in Busia County after allegedly killing his teenage daughter.
The suspect, identified as Cleophas Emodo, was going to the toilet at 9pm on Tuesday when he heard some commotion in the bathroom.
Upon checking, he busted his 16 year old daughter engaging in sexual relations with..
