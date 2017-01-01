Kenyan Drug Lords exposed led by HASSAN JOHO and his brother, ABU.

Mombasa, the sprawling coastal tourist city has emerged as a principal trans-shipment point of illegal drugs. The port city’s geostrategic and economic value to the Republic of Kenya makes it a priority for both Kenyan and United States counternarcotics bodies.





Unfortunately, a decade later, the international drug cartels still ship cocaine through Mombasa besides making mega sales in the Kenyan Coast. American counternarcotics officials based at its consulate in Kenya accuse a prominent politician, Hassan Ali Joho and his brother Abu Joho of being the drug cartel lords of East Africa. In a rare show of resentment a member of parliament from the port city accused Governor Joho of drug trafficking in a public event attended by the President of Republic of Kenya, H.E Uhuru Kenyatta.





The demise in the May of 2000 of the Mombasa drug cartel headed by Ibrahim Akasha, Magdi Barsoum, and Mounir Barsoum, which controlled drug trade routes into the Kenyan Coast and mainland, heralded Abu Joho to a meteoric rise in 2004 after clearing a tone of cocaine into the largest economy in East Africa. Joho, according to the U.S Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) filled the gaps left by the Akasha’s.





Associates Who Travel to Colombia





The US Intelligence traced Swaleh Kandereni, a close business associate of Ali Joho to a Colombia drugs cartel. Swaleh is also a close associate of Harun Mwau, who the DEA listed as a drug lord who directly imported cocaine from Colombia. Mwau had his assets worth USD 750 Million frozen by the US Government, further confirming the drug trafficking charge. Ali Punjani, Swaleh Kandereni, Billy Mahandi and Swaleh Ahmed are the Joho brother’s cocaine and contraband trafficking associates. All 3 were arrested in Mombasa under drug trafficking charges in 2010.





U.S and Israeli Intelligence Services Similar Observations





The Israeli Intelligence is closely watching the…



