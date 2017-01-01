KEN WALIBORA left jobless after being kicked out of Nation Media Group like a dog.

Friday, 13 January 2017 - Seasoned Swahili anchor, Ken Walibora, is among the prominent journalists who have been fired from Nation Media Group (NMG).





Walibora, who was the head of quality and standards for NMG’s Swahili products such as Taifa Leo newspaper and the defunct QTV and QFM, was given a redundancy letter and informed that his services were no longer needed.





He was given a week to pack and go since he is no longer productive.





Walibora is one of the most talented Swahili anchors in the local media industry.





He is also a renowned author who has written over 40 books among them Siku Njema which was a secondary school set book between 1997 and 2003.





Nation Media Group has sacked prominent journalists as it tries to cut costs.





Majority of those targeted are journalists with high salaries.





Those in print who were writing stories against the Jubilee Government have also been shown the door.





Nation Media Group is planning to go to bed with the Government so as to maximise profits from Government adverts.





The Kenyan DAILY POST