Keep your small d** tucked inside - WOMAN exposes KEVIN after he sent her PHOTO of it

The Kenyan DAILY POST 14:01

Monday, 09 January 2017 - Kenyan men, when will you stop this habit of sending photos of your propellers to women?

This idiot called Kevin was exposed badly after he sent a lady photos of his d** bragging how he is a bull behind closed doors.

The lady blasted Kevin and told him to keep his small propeller tucked inside because  she was not interested.

Check this out
See photos of Kevin, the shameless idiot, in the next page.

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno