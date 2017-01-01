Keep your small d** tucked inside - WOMAN exposes KEVIN after he sent her PHOTO of it

Monday, 09 January 2017 - Kenyan men, when will you stop this habit of sending photos of your propellers to women?





This idiot called Kevin was exposed badly after he sent a lady photos of his d** bragging how he is a bull behind closed doors.





The lady blasted Kevin and told him to keep his small propeller tucked inside because she was not interested.





Check this out

See photos of Kevin, the shameless idiot, in the next page.



