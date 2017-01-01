KDF soldier found dead after his drink was spiked with mchele by PR@ST!TUT3S in Umoja (PHOTOs).

Monday, 02 January 2017 - A Kenyan Defence Forces (KDF) soldier who returned from Somali last month was found dead inside his car in Nairobi’s Umoja Estate after his drink was spiked with “mchele” by two pr@st!tut3s.





According to eye witnesses, the man was having a good time with the two pr@st!tut3s at a local bar in Umoja before they executed their evil mission.





Police say the two shameless women drugged the soldier and then went to his house where they stole goods.





A photo taken at the scene of crime shows residents of Umoja milling around the deceased’s car to have a look at his lifeless body.





Here are photos of Apollo Chumba, the KDF soldier who lost his life after his drink was spiked with mchele by pr@st!tut3s on Saturday.





