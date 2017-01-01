Kaya elders to use juju on UHURU for withdrawing JOHO/ KINGI’s security! The ‘sea will speak’

...Monday , the elders expressed their irritation over what they termed as continued frustration of the region’s Opposition leaders by the Jubilee Government.





They also warned that the sea will soon speak if Uhuru continues to harass Governor Joho and Kingi.





“We feel ashamed when our leaders are disregarded as if they are not supposed to be in power.”





“Let the President respect other elected elders,” said Stanley Kenga Mbeo, a Kaya elder.





“We demand respect from our son, the President and this is by respecting other leaders,” he added.





